Uruzgan rival families end enmity thanks to mediators

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Two rival families have ended their enmity thanks to mediation from local officials, religious scholars and tribal elders in central Uruzgan province.

According to officials, the two families are residing in Pooti Qalachi village of Tirinkiot and the enmity surfaced last year with the killing of one person. Another person was injured after elders jumped into a fight between children of the families.

Qari Agha Wali Qureshi, Uruzgan information and culture director, told Pajhwok Afghan News the two families reconciled on Sunday evening after mediation of local officials, religious scholars and tribal elders.

He said: “The Islamic Emirate is striving to eliminate differences among families and bring unity among them and many such enmities have been converted into friendships in the province.” Qureshi thanked those who mediated between the two families and strived to end other such rivalries. Maulvi Akhtar Mohmmad, a cleric in Uruzgan, said it was a pleasure that they succeeded in ending enmity between the two families. He also asked other families to end their hostilities and reconcile. Mufti Abdullah Rabbani, a member of the mediation team, said: “Last week, an eight-member team launched mediation between the families of Mullah Abdul Ghafoor and Rahmatullah.”

He said both the families accepted the request of the mediation team and ended their enmity and reconciled. He said the enmity began after the killing of Rahmatullah’s cousin and injuring of Mullah Abdul Ghafoor’s nephew. According to him, both the sides promised to forget the enmity and will live like brothers anymore. Mullah Abul Ghafoor also expressed happiness that their enmity turned into friendship.