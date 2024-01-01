US CENTCOM Commander Vows Vigilance Against Iran’s IRGC Threat in Iraq

FP Report

WASHIGTON: In a stern declaration underscoring the persistent challenges faced by Iraq, the wider region, and the safety of American personnel, General Michael Erik Kurilla, the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), has emphatically stated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and its affiliated militia groups remain a direct and pressing threat. The ominous shadow cast by these entities continues to loom over the stability of Iraq, heightening concerns about regional security. General Kurilla’s resolute commitment to counteract this threat is evident in his vow to take necessary actions and employ every means at his disposal to protect American citizens and hold accountable those who pose a risk to their safety.

The unyielding stance articulated by CENTCOM’s top commander reflects the gravity of the situation and the ongoing challenges faced in the region. The struggle against the IRGC’s influence and affiliated militias is portrayed as a steadfast commitment, emphasizing the need for a proactive and robust approach to safeguard the stability of Iraq and protect American interests. As tensions persist, General Kurilla’s words serve as a rallying cry for continued vigilance and decisive action to address the evolving security landscape in the region.