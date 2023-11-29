US charges Indian man in alleged assassination plot

NEW YORK : The US says it foiled an alleged plot to assassinate an American citizen in New York who advocated for a Sikh separatist state.

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, was charged on Wednesday. He was directed by an Indian government employee, according to the indictment.

He has been charged with murder-for-hire over the plot, which prosecutors said was orchestrated from India.

The alleged target was not named in the court documents.

The Indian government earlier said it had started an investigation of security concerns aired by the US in relation to the plot.

Shortly after the indictment was unsealed, the White House said it had raised the issue with the Indian government at the most senior levels. It added that Indian officials responded with “surprise and concern”.

“The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

“We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil,” he added.

Sikhs are a religious minority that make up about 2% of India’s population. Some groups have long called for a separate homeland for Sikhs.

The Indian government has often reacted sharply to demands by Sikh separatists in Western countries for Khalistan, or a separate homeland.

Courtesy: BBC