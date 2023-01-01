US-China tussle and Italy’s first slogan

The far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the media after the widely advertised G-20 Summit, that there was more to Italy’s relationship with China than the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the matter is still under consideration with her government to make or break with the two decades old agreement between Rome and Beijing. Media forecasts that Italy under Meloni is preparing to assume the G7 presidency next year and recasting its relationship with Beijing would assuage its Western allies, however, it also fears backlash from Beijing if Rome unilaterally abandons its obligations regarding the BRI agreement.

The global tussle between East and West or the Russia-China alliance and the Western bloc and its allies across the globe worsen every other day. Every session of all multilateral forums commences with condemnation of Moscow, and criticism of Beijing and ends up with appeasement of Kyiv, further strengthening of the Western alliance and more consolidation of Western monopoly over the global politics, trade, tourism and technological spearhead. However, the Western bloc has completely ceased its trade with Russia and gradually reduced its imports from Beijing. Washington-led Strategists are resolutely working to isolate Asian authoritarian rules in Moscow and Beijing. Meanwhile, Xi and Putin tactfully expanded their economic and military influence in Asia and Africa along with engaging with European economies with converging economic interests.

Currently, Italy’s Meloni has been caught between two warring blocs, as her predecessor Silvio Berlusconi has struck a BRI deal with China to revive global trade and infrastructure plan modelled on the old Silk Road that linked imperial China with Europe and Far West. Therefore, Beijing presses Rome to progress on a mutually conceived plan for the construction of the Silk Road while the Western bloc harrases Meloni to abandon the project that would crawl as a snake over mainland Europe when implemented on the ground. Italian Premier mulls on the issue of how to guarantee a partnership that benefits both sides, but misfits their neighbours.

Interestingly, the Italian Premier who reached the power corridor by inciting nationalism and sloganeering Italy and Italian First, is now rocked between the two blocs. She has either to secure Rome’s strategic partnership with NATO and America or protect Italy’s economic and trade interests linked to Beijing and Moscow. Each side vigorously attracts Rome in opposing directions and no middle way exists so far. The challenge is surely very tough, however, the statesmanship of Meloni’s would be evident in the coming months.