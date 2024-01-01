US Condemns Iran’s Reckless Attacks

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department on Wednesday condemned the “reckless” attacks by Iran on Pakistan and joined Pakistan in morning the loss of innocent lives

.

The US State Department further said that this was the third attach by Iran on one of its neighbors in last two days and that these attacks have harmed and killed innocent lives.

The U.S. State Department accused Iran of destabilizing the region and urged Tehran to find diplomatic solutions to the conflicts plaguing the region.

In reply to a question posed by The Frontier Post, the US State Department denied that the U.S. has any interest in acquiring military base in Balochistan, Pakistan.



It is important to mention here that today the U.S. government once again designated the Houthis as terrorist organization.