Pakistan launches multiple missile strikes on militant groups inside Iran

IS:AMABAD (AFP): Pakistan said Thursday it had carried out missile strikes against militant targets inside Iran, killing a number of terrorists, a day after Tehran launched air attacks on Pakistan territory.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,” a foreign ministry statement said, adding that a “number of terrorists were killed”.

The attack comes after Iran confirmed carrying out strikes against “a terrorist group” late Tuesday in Pakistan — an attack that Islamabad said killed two children.

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

“I can only confirm that we have conducted strikes against anti-Pakistan militant groups that were targeted inside Iran,” a senior intelligence source not authorised to give information to the media told AFP.

Confirming the air attacks, Pakistan Foreign Office said on Thursday “This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.”

In a statement released on its X social media handle, the Foreign Office said “Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists calling themselves *Sarmachars* on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.

“Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

“Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions.”

At least three women and four children were killed on Thursday in a missile attack by Pakistan on Iran’s southeast border region, Iranian state media reported.

“Pakistan attacked an Iranian border village with missiles,” state television said, quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. “Three women and four children children were killed in this incident. All non-Iranian nationals,” he added.

The attack targeted a village near the city of Saravan, on the border with Pakistan, he noted.

Iran’s Mehr news agency had earlier reported “drone and missile attacks” in the restive region, saying “several” people were injured.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the “unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty” before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran’s envoy — currently in Iran — from returning to the country.

The missile and drone attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Iran’s government said, after Tehran also launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called “anti-Iranian terrorist groups”.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Defence minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Tehran would set “no limits” to its security.

China, close partners of Iran and Pakistan, urged restraint, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying both should “avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension”.

Pakistan’s official statement did not specify where Thursday’s strike took place, but Pakistani media said it was near Panjgur in Balochistan, where the countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometres.

Hours before the strike, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had met the Iranian foreign minister on the sidelines of the WEF. “This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry statement said.

It said the strike caused the “death of two innocent children while injuring three girls”.

The missile strike took place after Iran carried out strikes against “terrorist” targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead.

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran targeted an “Iranian terrorist group” in Pakistan.

He said the strikes were in response to deadly attacks in Iran’s southeast by the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl, a group formed in 2012 and blacklisted by Tehran as a “terrorist” organisation.

“None of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones,” Abollahian said.