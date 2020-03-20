US Defense Secretary Mark Esper telephones COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper on Friday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the spokesperson of Pentagon.

The matters related to security and bilateral issues were discussed during the telephonic conversation.

Mark Esper lauded Pakistan’s role in Afghan Peace Process and vowed to continue close assistance to Pakistan.

On March 4, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had clarified that Pakistan only facilitated the Afghan peace process for ending the decades-old war in the country.

He was taking upper house of the parliament into confidence on US-Taliban peace deal.

Following successful dialogue, the United States and the Afghan Taliban signed the peace deal, marking an end to the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement as representatives from each side.

The US and NATO troops would withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months, a joint declaration had said, which released minutes before the deal was signed.

The signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban, was also attended by representatives of fifty countries, including foreign ministers.