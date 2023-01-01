US dollar keeps making records

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The US dollar made another record against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency continuously sinking with no help in sight to arrest its slide.

According to the information collected from forex traders, the local currency shed 59 paisas against the greenback, taking it to a historic high of Rs305.04 in the morning session.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee had closed at a record low of Rs304.45 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar had told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla that the caretaker government does not have the fiscal space for subsidies but added that the proposal was under consideration to withdraw electricity to privileged ones.

The Senate committee expressed concerns over the growing exchange rate fluctuations, unprecedented electricity cost, and 22 percent interest rate that are making it challenging for current businesses to survive and thrive. (INP)