‘US helping Pakistan to deal with economic crisis’

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : US Senator Chris Van Hollen has lauded Pakistani American community for its enormous contributions to the community and United States.

He made these remarks, as chief guest, during Annual Meeting and Gala Dinner of DMV chapter of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) in Washington DC.

The event was attended by over 200 top physicians and their families of Pakistani descent.

Senator Hollen said thanked Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Masood Khan for being a wonderful representative of the people and the Government of Pakistan to the United States.

Recalling the devastating floods in Pakistan, Senator Chris Van Hollen noted the quick response from Central Command, USAID and US citizens to the flood affected people.

He said that this past June, USAID announced an additional 16 million dollars in development and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, bringing the total US assistance to Pakistan since the floods to over 200 million dollars in relief.

He said that US is playing an important role in helping Pakistan deal with the economic crisis.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said that the United States would be working closely with Pakistan during the transition phase.

He said that United States supports free and fair elections in Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan in his brief remarks thanked U.S Senator Chris Van Hollen for acknowledging the role of Pakistani-American diaspora and for his support to the community and to Pakistan.

He stressed for writing a new chapter in Pak-US relationship.

He also lauded President APPNA DMV Dr Irfan Suleman for taking the organization to new heights of glory and making Pakistan proud with its successes.