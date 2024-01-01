US hints at longer ceasefire pause in Gaza

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: John Kirby, the White House National Security Spokesperson hinted that a longer ceasefire pause in Gaza would certainly help in the release of the remaining one hundred hostages.

John Kirby, while addressing the media at the White House was asked multiple times by the reporters to define the duration of the ceasefire but he kept on tossing the ball in Israel court stating that Israel should be allowed to decide the duration of the pause.

It is important to mention here that at one point John Kirby was even asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu needs to be replaced in order to achieve the two state solution for Palestine. John Kirby had replied that leadership does matter and that leadership requires taking tough decisions.

It is also important to bring on record that John Kirby on several occasions has stated that the US does not support complete ceasefire in Gaza and that Hamas can not be allowed again to take control of Gaza in future. John Kirby has also said on several occasions that being sincere friend and wish wisher of Israel, the U.S. does believe that the two state solution is the most viable solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

While referring to Saudi and Israel’s ties, John Kirby has stated that the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia and Israel’s further recognition in the region are some of the major goals after Israel and Gaza conflict is over.