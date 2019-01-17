US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad lands in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has landed in Islamabad on Thursday.

Last month, Zalmay Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi, travelled to Afghanistan as well as China and India as part of the four-nation trip which ends January 21.

He is accompanied by United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and will meet senior civil and military leaders during his visit.

The US envoy will also hold delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office regarding the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad’s visit comes after US President Donald Trump signaled he would bring home half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he grows increasingly impatient over America´s longest-ever war.