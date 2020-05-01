US State Dept. says Russia and China have no reason to vote against prolonging Iran arms embargo

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Russia and China have no reason to vote against the prolongation of the arms embargo on Iran, US Special Representative for Iran, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that the United Nations’ arms embargo against Iran would expire in October and could not be extended beyond that date.

The news comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was reportedly planning to force an extension of an arms embargo against the Islamic Republic or re-impose harsher sanctions if the UN Security Council declines to extend the restrictions against Tehran.

Courtesy: (sputniknews)