US urges both Pakistan & Afghanistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department has asked Pakistan to show restraint against killing civilians in Afghanistan whereas in the same breath it asked the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to not allow their land to be used by terrorists to launch terrorists attacks against Pakistan.

The same comments were made today by White House Spokesperson, Karine Jean Pierre while addressing the media that the U.S. urges both the countries to show restraint.



When asked by The Frontier Post that the U.S. is taking very balanced approach towards both the countries and it doesn’t seem like the U.S. is considering Pakistan as an ally, Vedant Patel stated that “next time you have feedback invite me to Yelp” and he also stated that U.S. condemns the loss of lives on both sides where Pakistani soldiers perished and where Afghan civilians got killed.

Vedant further stated that Pakistan is a key partner with whom the U.S. has regular communication with regard to terrorism related issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that today at the White House it was journalist from the Voice of America who raised the question about Pakistan and Afghanistan tussle which obviously shows that Washington DC is abuzz about this issue but has decided to allow both Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve this issue among each other and not become party to this conflict.

On the other hand international news media outlet Al Jazeera is reporting that Pakistan is struggling with the fact that Tehrike Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has gotten their hands on sophisticated weapons which were left behind by the United States at the time of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other analysts in Washington DC are of the opinion that these small skirmishes between the two countries can eventually lead to a small scale war.



At the end of the briefing when this correspondent asked Mr Vedant about the Yelp comment, he said that it was a silly joke.