US urges India to cooperate in Canadian investigation

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: When asked by The Frontier Post to comment on the recent transnational murder in Canada of a Sikh individual who was supporting the Khalistan movement in India, US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller stated that “we have urged India publicly and privately to cooperate with the Canadian investigations.”



Matthew Miller further said that the US was deeply concerned about the allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and that the US remains in close contacts with their Canadian counterparts.

While referring to the statement of US Secretary of State, Matthew Miller said that it is very critical that the Canadian investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

To another question by The Frontier Post that whether the US was aware that the extremist ideology of Indian PM Modi led RSS has reached the US in states like North Carolina with active members, Matthew replied by saying that he was not aware of it.