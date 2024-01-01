Uzbekistan embassy hold cultural program

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kabul organized a cultural program in memory of Amir Timur Kurgan, Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i and Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur in the capital.

Yadgar Shadmanov, the ambassador of Uzbekistan, said that these historical figures have left a legacy in various sectors for today’s and future generations.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Kabul said: “These three figures, namely Amir Timur, Ali Shir Nava’i, and Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur, are known in the world of science and culture by everyone because they have left lasting legacies with their pen and creations, and also in the sector of governance.”

A number of cultural figures said the holding of such programs are a way to further recognize the impactful roles of historical figures. “Holding such gatherings helps especially the Uzbeks living inside Afghanistan to become aware of their identity and culture, and it is very influential,” said Mahboobullah Toran, a cultural activist.

“From the works of our ancestors like Amir Ali Shir Nava’i and Amir Saheb Qur’an, each of them had brilliant records in their eras,” said Inamullah Frotan, another cultural activist.

In this program, a number of youth who had roles in cultural activities and also created literary works were honored by the Embassy of Uzbekistan.