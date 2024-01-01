Viceroy’s political work

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has recently announced a lucrative scheme for senior citizens and elderly persons in the province. According to the details, the governor vowed that the Sindh government would bear expenses of Hajj and Umrah for persons above 75 years, who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life. The governor told the senior citizens to register themselves with the Gov­ernor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after balloting. The governor also advised the disadvantaged students to approach 1366 and the government would also bear their education expenses from the national exchequer. Governor Sindh pledged that he would continue to visit hospitals and shopping centers to listen to the grievances of the common man.

After a long pause, the honourable governor of Sindh joined the already ongoing race for the political work among the interim rulers in the center as well as provinces ahead of crucial general elections in the Country. Interestingly, Governor Sindh took the lead from all of his competitors by opening a separate window for elders’ hajj scheme, and need based scholarship and assistance to the poors despite the Sindh government already launched such facilities to deserving people in the province. No other leader and civic group could ever bring the idea of government sponsored hajj and umrah for the elderly persons over 75 years of age. Previously, the PPP government provided free travel to the masses on state run mass transit systems in the province, the governor may offer a free of cost electricity or gas for the poor, while a free ferry trip to Bundal Island or manora could also provide entertainment to the masses.

Although hajj and umrah are exempted to the Muslim men and women due to their age factor or financial conditions, but Pakistani leaders proved to be so pro-public that they are determined to provide those discretionary religious rituals to the poor at all cost. As the election season has entered its crucial phase, the public must expect such politically motivated announcements from the leaders the days ahead. Finally, the vote turnout and electoral results would illustrate the effectiveness of these strategies on D-Day.