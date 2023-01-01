Viral eye disease spreading in Larkana

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Eye virus started spreading rapidly in Larkana district Larkana due to this epidemic the attendance of male and female students in educational institutions and schools was suspended. Including the children of Laga areas.

Adults have also been affected by this epidemic. Attendance of students in schools and other educational institutions of the district has been almost suspended, while the principals of schools and colleges have insisted on organizing medical camps in educational institutions. No initiative is being taken due to which there is a wave of fear among the residents who have demanded immediate medical camps in schools and colleges.

In this regard, Government Arts Degree Boys College, In other schools and colleges including Government Arts and Commerce College, Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Government Municipal Higher Secondary School, Government High School Gajinpur, more than a thousand students have been infected with eye virus and have to stay in their homes. In this regard, the headmaster of Gajanpur High School, Qazi Jameel Ahmed Junejo, said that the virus of the eye disease is spreading rapidly due to which more than 250 students have been affected by this disease.

They have been advised to follow the instructions of shaking hands with each other and applying cold water to the eyes frequently. A program should be made to continue the education of male and female students by organizing camps.