Visitors from China and India given 30 days visa free travel

PUTRAJAYA: Visitors from China and India will be given 30 days visa-free travel from Dec 1, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Next year, Malaysia will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with China,” he said during the PKR congress on Sunday (Nov 26).

However, this visa exemption would be subjected to security clearance.

“Those (from these countries) with criminal records and risk of violence will not be given the visa,” he added.

Anwar said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would announce the details on the visa exemption soon.

On Nov 24, the Chinese Embassy announced that the 15-day visa-free policy for Malaysians would be in effect for a year from Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024.

Anwar also thanked the Chinese government for the move.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Iran and West Asian countries such as Turkiye and Jordan currently enjoy visa exemption.

Anwar would also be meeting Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday (Nov 27).

“I will be heading to the border of Sadao (Thailand) and Bukit Kayu Hitam with the Thai Prime Minister. We have taken this approach to ensure two-way travel is good, efficient and will encourage more two-way travel between Thailand and Malaysia,” he said.

He said this will also spur development in Southern Thailand and northern Peninsular Malaysia.

Besides that, he said it would ensure peace in Southern Thailand.

“I will continue the discussion with him. These bilateral ties will directly benefit Malaysia and Thailand,” he said.

He said the necessary measures would be taken to spur tourism, including upgrading transport infrastructure at airports.

As for Singapore, Anwar said the ties between the two neighbours were stronger now, adding that there must be political would to resolve any issues to ensure win-win solutions for both countries.

He said the special economic zone in Johor would ensure stronger cooperation with Singapore.

