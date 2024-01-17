WB team, KP CM discuss matters of mutual interest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation headed by Country Director World Bank Najay Benhassaine called on caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest with special focus on development projects being executed in the province with the financial assistance of the World Bank.

Caretaker cabinet members Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Syed Masood Shah, Engineer Ahmed Jan, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi and Additional Chief Secretary P&D Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the matters related to timely completion of ongoing development projects being implemented with the assistance of World Bank. Prospects of mutual cooperation in the near future especially development projects for merged districts were also discussed on the occasion. Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that World Bank is playing an important role in the development of backward areas; the bank is currently assisting various projects of public welfare in the province.

Touching upon the priorities of his government regarding development of newly merged districts, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially merged areas had been affected badly during the war against terrorism. “Militancy is not a problem of this province but the entire country as well as international community is also faced with this challenge”, he remarked and added that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on the front line in the war against terrorism.

That’s why, he said that this war has badly affected our economy, peace, development and all other sectors of society. He made it clear that fast track development of newly merged districts is the priority area of the provincial government adding that, despite the numerous challenges and difficult financial situation, special efforts are being made for this purpose; and the government also need cooperation from international donor agencies and developmental organizations in this regard.

He said that economic development and prosperity is the more better and an effective tool to combat the negative impacts of militancy and terrorism. He maintained that the provincial government has devised “Human Resource Export Strategy” under which, youth of this province would be imparted with market-based crash courses, thereby enabling them to get job opportunities. Youth of this province are highly talented; they just need to train in accordance with the needs and requirements of modern market and for this purpose, the government will also require support and cooperation from donor agencies, he concluded.