Forces prepared to cope with any threat: COAS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has said the armed forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to cope with any sort of threat and conspiracy.

While addressing the participants of Pakistan National Youth Conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty. General Asim Munir expressing full confidence in the bright future of Pakistan and upholding the past glory of forefathers said that Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with numerous mineral resources, agriculture and young human capital.

He said, “Feeling immense pleasure while interacting with the future leaders of Pakistan and eagles of Iqbal.” The Army Chief said the sole objective behind the creation of Pakistan was that our religion, civilization and culture were totally different from that of Hindus but it does not mean that we should adopt western culture. He said the youth should trust their country, nation, culture and civilization.

The COAS said that youth of Pakistan should believe that they belong to a great country and nation. He said our youngsters are the torchbearers of bright traditions of the country and the nation as well as the true outcome of the dreams of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Syed Asim Munir said the armed forces can fight terrorists but they too need cooperation and support of the entire nation. He said the negative propaganda, being spread on social media, was aimed at creating uncertainty and hopelessness in the country. He stressed the need for double checking the news on social media. He said without proper research and positive thinking, there will be a chaos in the society. The youth, on the occasion, chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan, Pakistan Army and Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad’.