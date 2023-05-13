We want to see Pakistan be a success: Kirby 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: White House, National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby said that the US wants to see Pakistan be a success.



John Kirby while replying to a question poised by The Frontier Post regarding US wanting to see a stable Pakistan, said that “we hope that the Pakistani government live up to the strongest aspiration of the people of Pakistan.”

John Kirby further said that Pakistan is a strong partner in the region and that they are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day.

“We are mindful of the challenges Pakistan is facing politically and economically and that Pakistan will always find US as a good friend” John Kirby added.