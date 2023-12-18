Wealthy work together to reduce poverty; DG NAB

RAWALPINDI (APP): Deputy Chairman of National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Justice (R) Sohail Nasir on Sunday emphasized that all the wealthy people needed to work together to reduce poverty.

While addressing the seminar on “Jinnah’s Vision for Eradication of Poverty” organized by Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum (JISAF)at Anjuman Faiz-Ul-Islam complex, he said that there was a lack of self-accountability in our society, adding every poor person who has health and safety should consider why he is poor.

“Working hard can change the financial position so we all should work tirelessly to overcome our shorts”, he added. Justice ( R ) Sohail Nasir on the occasion announced to bear the expenses for the complete education of two children in the Jinnah Iqbal Education System and said that “we should do a lot of work for the promotion of education.”

He paid tribute to the chairman of the forum, Rana Abdul Baqi, who every year distributes warm quilts and monthly rations to deserving families. Forum Chairman Rana Abdul Baqi, referring to the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in April 1943 and November 1944, said that the Quaid-e-Azam had declared that the new state of Pakistan would be a true welfare state with equal rights for all citizens.

“The new state will be based on the principles of Islamic social justice”, he quoted the Quaid, adding that following the vision of the father of the nation, JISAF distribute warm blankets in winter and one month’s ration in the holy month of Ramzan to deserving families.

Colonel (Rtd) Bakhtiar Hakeem while speaking said that every Pakistani should ask himself every day what he has given to Pakistan today. Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi said in his address that sharing the deprivations of the deprived people was a great virtue and “we need to imitate Rana Abdul Baqi.”

Later, hundreds of warm quilts were distributed among the deserving families.Among others, Former Federal Secretary Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi, Commodore (R) Shahid Nawaz, Colonel Bakhtiar Hakeem, Professor Dr Aqeela Asif, Dr. Sabahat and Arsalan Akbar Abbasi also addressed the seminar.