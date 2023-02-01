Webinar on exploration of trade opportunities between Pakistan and Türkiye

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Directorate General Punjab hosted a webinar centered around the exploration of trade opportunities between Pakistan and Türkiye for chambers and exporters.

The keynote speaker for this session was Mr. Nauman Aslam, the Consul General of Türkiye. He delivered an extensive presentation, covering a wide range of aspects aimed at bolstering trade relations between the two nations.

The session was attended by almost ninety to one hundred participants. The speaker highlighted that Agriculture, Textile, food processing and autos & electronics are the main sectors where there is a potential for Pakistan to capture the Turkish market.