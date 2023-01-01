WEXNET 23 exhibition inaugurated

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The largest ever women entrepreneur’s exhibition WEXNET 23 was inaugurated by Chief Executive, Zubair Motiwala in a colorful ceremony at Expo Center Lahore. S M Tanveer was also present at the occasion.

The event was also attended by Government officials, diplomats, members of trade and women entrepreneurs. The prominent dignitaries present were Deputy Head & Mission UAE Ms. Ayesha Ali Naqbi, Commercial Counsellor, Saudi Arabia, Mubasher Alshehri and Commercial Counsellor, Uzbekistan Behram Yusuf. The audience appreciated and enjoyed the colorful cultural show at the venue.

The exhibition spread over three days has diverse themes and activities such as shopping, culinary competition featuring chef Gulzar and a play area for children. Importantly the exhibition also had sideline events that will assist in capacity building of the women entrepreneurs enabling them to adequately exploit opportunities present in creating a export market for goods.

The opening day witnessed a very vibrant response from the general public as families streamed into the expo center and enjoyed the ambiance and display of quality products created by women entrepreneurs. An important aspect of this year’s WEXNET is the participation of number of partner organizations like USAID-ERDA, Daachi, Sanatzar, Pakistan Software Export Board, SMEDA and COTHM.