Mardan Board Inter results 2023: Punjab Colleges bag 2nd overall; total 3 positions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Students of Punjab Colleges outshone with outstanding academic performance by their brilliant students in recently announced Mardan Board Intermediate Results 2023.

With overall 2nd position, our students bagged 3 top positions. Muhammad Saad Amir bagged Overall 2nd position securing 1047 and 1086 marks out of 1100 being in the same position in Pre-Medical Group too. In General Science Group, Syed Muhammad Yousaf stood 3rd securing 983.

The management, teachers and students of Punjab Colleges congratulated the position holders on this outstanding performance. Position holders attributed their success to Almighty Allah’s Blessing, parents’ prayers, teachers excellent coaching and guidance.