WhatsApp to allow users to edit messages within 15 minutes

WhatsApp says it will allow users to edit messages, in a move that will see it match a feature offered by competitors like Telegram and Signal.

The firm says messages can be edited for up to 15 minutes after being sent.

The instant-messaging service is part of US technology giant Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram.

The feature will made be available to WhatsApp’s 2 billion users in the coming weeks. It counts India as its largest market, with 487 million users.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” the messaging servicesaid in a blog post on Monday.

“All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after,” it added.

Edited messages will be tagged as “edited”, so recipients are aware that the content has been changed.

However, they will not be shown how the message has been tweaked over time.

WhatsApp’s announcement came after the feature was offered by messaging services Telegram and Signal.

The edit function was introduced by social media platform Facebook almost a decade ago.

Around that time, Facebook revealed that more than half its users accessed the site on mobile phones, which are more prone to typing errors.

On Facebook, updates that are modified are marked as edited. A history of the edits is also available for users to view.

Last year, Elon Musk’s social media platform Twitter said it was giving its paying subscribers the ability to edit their tweets.

Tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes after posting.

“Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful,” Twitter said in a blog post at the time.

“You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that,” the platform added.

courtesy: bbc