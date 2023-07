F.P. Report

LAHORE: The price of wheat flour on Thursday were increased once more in a month.

The 10 and 20 kilograms’ flour bags’ prices were increased by Rs50 and 20 correspondingly.

The 20 kilograms’ flour bag’s prices are set at Rs2,850, the Karyana Merchant Association informed, adding that the flour prices were increased due the increase of wheat price that was rose to Rs4800 per mound.

T is pertinent to mention here the flour prices have been increased more than once in Lahore.