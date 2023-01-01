Where is Russia’s General Surovikin?

MOSCOW (Reuters): General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, is “currently resting”, a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Wednesday.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: “Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now.”

Surovikin has not been in public since a June 23-24 armed mutiny by mercenary fighters, and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was detained for questioning.