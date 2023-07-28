Where we are going today: Brunswick cafe in Alkhobar

Dhai Al-Mutairi

Located in Alkhobar Alshamaliya, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, the Brunswick cafe serves up a range of sweet and savory pastries.

The outlet is the larger of two cafes under the same ownership, with the first opening in Dammam in 2021. Both offer a variety of freshly baked pastries, ranging in price from SR9 ($2.40) for a plain croissant to SR27 for pistachio cake.

To keep customers happy, the cafe regularly updates its offering. In January, it launched its own version of London buns, replicating the famous pastries from Buns From Home in London. They come in a variety of flavors, including blueberry lemon, raspberry and cardamom.

Other favorites include the feta fig focaccia, croissant Gruyere and zaatar, croissant chili cheese, Danish fig, cinnamon hazelnut Danish and Danish blueberry.

The cafe also sells a range of cakes and tarts, including lemon cake, clafoutis, English cake, blackberry and raspberry tart, as well as creme brulee.

All of the cakes and pastries are baked on the premises, so customers can watch as they are made and served fresh.

The cafe also serves drinks, including hot and iced V60 coffee and other favorites like iced Spanish latte, flat white, Americano, cortado and latte.

The Brunswick also provides catering for special occasions.

Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the cafe is popular with locals and expats and tends to be at its busiest at the weekend.

