Where we are going today: ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ in Riyadh

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Dave’s Hot Chicken — a parking-lot food truck in East Hollywood before becoming internationally renowned — can be found in Riyadh on Tahliah Street.

They are famous for their iconic Nashville-style hot chicken, a sweet and spicy concoction of flavorful spices including cayenne pepper, paprika, salt and pepper.

The balance of sweet and spicy along with the irresistible crunch makes their chicken tenders one of the best in the city.

Each order is served with sliced bread, tangy pickles, and Dave’s special sauce.

The dishes come in six heat options, with the most intense level named the “reaper,” which is served with a waiver that must be signed before consumption.

The waiver reads: “I acknowledge that eating the reaper can cause me harm, including, but not limited to, bodily injury, property damage, emotional stress, and even death.”

For customers who prefer it, their chicken tenders are also available with no spice.

The menu has a selection of Nashville-inspired sides including fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese, and kale slaw.

The eatery is known for its attention to detail and is the ideal spot for those craving succulent fried chicken with a kick.

Their story began in 2017 with four friends — Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganeshyan, Tommy Rubenyan and Gary Rubenyan — who used $900 to create an Instagram page showcasing their offerings.

In 2021, Canadian rapper Drake, actor Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner invested in the company to become major shareholders.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is now an international food chain with over 100 locations.