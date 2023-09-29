Where we are going today: ‘HuQQabaz’ restaurant in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

HuQQabaz is a trendy dining spot located at Cascade at Jeddah Walk in Al-Khalidiyah district. With an inimitable atmosphere and innovative concept, HuQQabaz takes diners on a gastronomic journey that showcases the rich flavors of the Anatolian peninsula.

HuQQabaz not only offers culinary delights but also pays great attention to creating a stylish yet versatile ambiance. With trendy lighting and comfortable seating arrangements, the contemporary and chic decor sets the stage for a good time.

A corner houses a captivating collection of parrots enclosed in glass, bringing a touch of nature’s beauty to the space.

The menu features a wide range of dishes that span the length and breadth of the region. From traditional kebabs and mezes to innovative fusion creations, each dish is meticulously prepared to showcase the richness and diversity of Turkish culinary traditions.

They have a diverse selection of appetizers suitable for any palate, from the spicy Kentucky hot chicken to the flavorful tacos and sesame chicken salad.

The restaurant also boasts a wide range of pizzas with unique twists, as well as a burger slider combo with chicken, beef and prawns. For those with a hearty appetite, the King Kong platter is a carnivore’s dream, featuring an assortment of mouthwatering items such as lamb chops, beef tenderloin, and Adana kebab.

The drinks menu is carefully curated and extensive, presenting a wide variety of options to complement the flavors of the food. Among their signature drinks, the “Kong” is a delightful combination of melon, green apple, pineapple, strawberry and Sprite, while “Frequency” offers a tantalizing mix of fresh grapefruit, orange, lemon and strawberry. For a unique twist, the “Scramble” combines pineapple, lemonade, mango, and sweet and sour sauce.

HuQQabaz also caters to young diners with a menu for children that includes Mickey Mouse pizza and meatballs with pasta.

One of the standout features of HuQQabaz is the space for children that is designed to provide a safe and engaging environment, allowing parents to enjoy their meals while their little ones are entertained.

Equipped with various forms of entertainment such as games, toys and activities, the area ensures that children have a fun time and feel welcome and comfortable.

