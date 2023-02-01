Where we are going today: ‘Kholasa’ coffee in AlUla

Rahaf Jambi

Nothing compares to enjoying a cup of coffee at Kholasa against a dramatic mountain backdrop in AlUla’s UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

After opening in Riyadh, Saudi brand Kholasa has expanded to AlUla. Both outlets are known for their hibiscus iced tea, cold brew, and coffee of the day. The specialized coffee shop is also a favorite for its pastries and bakery.

The traditional Saudi pattern known as “sadu” is the inspiration for the cafe design, which combines a simple, modern style with historical and traditional elements in the furnishings and interiors.

AlUla has one of the largest concentrations of carved inscriptions and rock art in the Middle East, and Kholasa is adorned with illustrations showing a wide range of examples.

The cafe also offers coffee envelopes to make your coffee at home and a to-go box that holds up to seven cups — an ideal option for the workplace or a picnic in the desert.

Branches are open from 6 a.m. to midnight from Saturday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday.

Courtesy: arabnews