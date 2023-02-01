CTD officer martyred in Khuzdar IED blast

KHUZDAR (NNI): The station house officer (SHO) of the Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred in an explosion targeting his vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place on Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar when a vehicle of SHO CTD Khuzdar Muhammad Murad was targeted. A bomb had been fitted in the CTD official’s vehicle, said police.

Police and security forces promptly arrived at the location of the incident along with the bomb disposal squad which was assessing the scale of the blast.

Martyred SHO’s body has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, said CTD police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident and expressed his grief at the CTD official’s martyrdom. Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.

According to the CTD spokespersons, the terrorists were travelling on a motorcycle and opened fire at the officials who attempted to stop them near the Kank area.

Caretaker PM strongly condemns Khuzdar blast: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday while strongly condemning a blast in Khuzdar, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over Shahadat of Counter- Terrorism Department, SHO Muhammad Murad.

The prime minister expressed his condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also directed for provision of all possible medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

The caretaker prime minister said that such cowardly activities could not deter the high morale of the security forces. The entire nation paid tribute to those who had been sacrificing their lives in the fight against terrorism, he added.

Meanwhile, Funeral prayers of martyred police head constable Muhammad Ashraf Khan was offered at Peshawar Police Lines on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Division Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Iftikhar, police officials, personnel besides large number of local people attended the funeral prayers.

Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf deployed at Saddar police station Bannu was critically injured in firing of terrorists while performing duty during anti-polio vaccination campaign. He was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he expired during treatment.

After funeral prayers, the body was sent to native town where the martyred would be laid with state honour.

In his message on the occasion, RPO Qasim Ali Khan said that officials like Muhammad Ashraf Khan were pride of police force who laid down their life in line of the duty for peace and stability of country and we would never forget their sacrifice. He further stated that the terrorists through such attacks could not decline of morale force and we would foil their all nefarious designs.

Khuzdar blast claiming CTD SHO’s life condemnable: Sarfraz Bugti: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that Khuzdar blast claiming life of CTD SHO is strongly condemnable.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of CTD SHO Muhammad Murad, he prayed for departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Sarfraz Bugti said, “We stand with the family of the martyred police officer in this hour of sorrow.” He said that the best medical facilities will be provided to the pedestrians injured in the blast.

The interior minister said that terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in Balochistan by targeting security forces; however, such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot demoralize the valiant forces.

“We will end terrorism from all over the country, including Balochistan” said the minister, adding that the entire nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

The blood of martyrs will not go in vain in the war against terrorism, the minister concluded his message.