Where we are going today: ‘Wokstr’ in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

If you are a noodles aficionado searching for the ultimate experience, Wokstr in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, Qassim Zinah Street, should be your next destination. This Asian eatery offers an array of options that will surely satisfy your cravings.

I started by selecting my preferred base. The noodles offered are egg (Chinese), rice stick (Thai), thick or normal udon (Japanese) and vermicelli (Singaporean), or you can go with classic rice. The options are as diverse as they are delicious.

You can customize your dish by adding your choice of protein, which includes chicken, beef, shrimp and vegetables.

There is also an assortment of extras including broccoli, baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and bean sprouts. This allows you to create a unique dish tailor-made for your taste buds.

To top off your dish, choose one of their signature sauces, which includes oyster, teriyaki, fiery Szechuan and Korean BBQ.

I chose Szechuan sauce with egg noodles and beef. The noodles are made from wheat flour and eggs, giving them a yellow color and rich flavor. They are versatile and commonly used in a variety of Chinese dishes, such as lo mein and chow mein.

Wokstr also offers an array of classics including sweet-and-sour chicken, beef with oyster sauce, and garlic shrimp, each bursting with flavor and served with a generous portion of rice.

Before tackling the main course, I enjoyed the crispy goodness of spring rolls and chili edamame. The menu also has an array of appetizers including shrimp dynamite, chicken corn soup, or refreshing crab salad for a perfect start to your meal.