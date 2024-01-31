Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A woman has given birth to four babies at Lahore General Hospital, with doctors say three babies are stable whereas the fourth one being born with less weight is under an intensive care, Dunya News reported.

Fatima Sajid, a 30-year-old woman, hailing from Raiwind, has given birth to quadruplets, marking a rare occurrence at Lahore General Hospital.

Fatima, who is already a mother to a son, now has four additional girls to her brood, making her a mother of five.

The birth of the quadruplets was a significant event, with three of the newborns having healthy birth weights of 2kg or more.

However, the fourth girl was born with a weight less than 2kg, a matter of concern that has the medical staff on their toes. She is currently in a serious condition and is receiving round-the-clock medical attention in an emergency nursery ward.

The other three girls are with their mother, Fatima, who is reported to be out of danger following the birth.

The hospital’s principal, Prof Dr Al Fareed Zafar, confirmed the health status of the three babies and the ongoing medical care for the fourth girl.

The medical team at Lahore General Hospital is making every effort to stabilize the condition of the fourth girl.

This event has posed a rare and challenging situation for both the family and the medical staff at Lahore General Hospital.

Quadruplet births are uncommon and handling such cases require specialized medical care and attention.

The hospital staff are working determinedly to ensure the health and survival of all the newborns and the mother.