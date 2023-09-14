Women activists protest ‘gender apartheid’

WUPPERTAL, Germany (Khaama Press): A group of women’s rights activists in Afghanistan have initiated a campaign to recognize “gender apartheid” in Afghanistan officially.

Tamana Zaryab Paryany and other European Afghan activists set up a protest camp in Wuppertal, Germany, inviting Afghan activists in Europe to join the campaign.

In a statement on Ms. Paryany’s social media page, “We call upon the conscience of women and all free individuals in Germany to stand with our sisters in Afghanistan and not allow the regime of gender apartheid to persist in Afghanistan.”

These women’s rights activists had previously gone on a hunger strike by setting up a protest camp in Cologne, Germany, from September 10 to September 22.

They also negotiated with representatives of the German government, the United States, and the United Nations, but these negotiations have yet to satisfy their demands.

Earlier, Ms. Paryany had issued a statement detailing her meeting with a representative of the German Foreign Ministry. She had passionately conveyed the concerns and messages of Afghan women, but to her disappointment, she has yet to receive a definitive response from the ministry.

This lack of a clear response underscored the urgent need for international attention and action to address the pressing issues facing Afghan women and girls.