US citizenship, immigration services extends help to Afghan nationals

KABUL (Agencies): In a recent announcement, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has taken significant steps to support Afghan nationals by extending and broadening the scope of previously introduced filing fee exemptions and expedited application processing.

These measures are aimed at facilitating the resettlement of Afghan nationals, allowing them to, in many instances, reunite with their families in the United States. One of the key outcomes of these actions is the expedited processing of requests for employment authorization and/or Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), as well as providing streamlined procedures for long-term status, status for immediate relatives, and associated services.

To take advantage of these critical benefits, the announcement encourages Afghan nationals to explore the eligibility criteria for each specific filing type they may be interested in pursuing. The USCIS website offers comprehensive information on eligibility details for a wide range of filing options, making it easier for individuals to navigate the application process and access the support they need during this pivotal time.

These extended and expanded fee exemptions and expedited processing services underscore USCIS’s commitment to aiding Afghan nationals as they seek new opportunities and stability in the United States, allowing them to embark on a brighter future.

The announcement emphasized that Certain Afghan nationals are eligible for the following fee exemptions and expedited processing through Sept. 30, 2024: Fee exemptions Re-parole applications and requests to renew employment authorization and/or Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) filed on Form I-131, Application for Travel Document; Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, for an initial or replacement EAD for Afghan nationals who are applying on the basis of being paroled into the United States under INA 212(d)(5) (eligibility category (c)(11)); Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, filed by Afghan nationals seeking to adjust status to that of a lawful permanent resident based on Afghan special immigrant classification; Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, filed with USCIS from inside the United States on behalf of any Afghan national with an immigrant visa immediately available; Form I-601, Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility, filed by any Afghan national with an associated Form I-485; Form I-824, Application for Action on an Approved Application or Petition, for an Afghan special immigrant visa holder; and USCIS Immigrant Fee for Afghan nationals.

Expedited processing Re-parole applications and requests to renew employment authorization and/or EADs filed on Form I-131; Form I-765 for those applying for initial or replacement EADs on the basis of parole (eligibility category (c)(11)); Form I-485 for Afghan nationals seeking to adjust status on the basis of Afghan special immigrant classification, and any associated Form I-601; Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, filed by certain Afghan parolees as described in Section 2502(a) of the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act; Form I-130, filed with USCIS in the United States on behalf of an Afghan national (beneficiary) with a visa immediately available, and any associated Form I-601; and Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, filed with USCIS on behalf of an Afghan national (beneficiary) with a visa immediately available. The Information for Afghan Nationals page has additional information for Afghans.