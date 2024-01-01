Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 31 runs

Monitoring Desk

COX’s BAZAAR: Sri Lanka Women U19 won against Pakistan Women U19 by 31 runs in the fifth match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Women U19 won the toss and elected to bat first. Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz provided an early breakthrough, as she removed Dewmi Wijerathne for a second-ball duck.

Nethmi Senarathna and Vishmi Gunarathna built a 66-run second-wicket stand to bring momentum to the innings.

Maham Anees dismissed Senarathna (35, 45b, 3x4s) to break the partnership. Gunarathna remained unbeaten at 71 from 55, including 11 boundaries.

Captain Manudi Dulansa Nanayakkara also chipped in with an unbeaten 17 off 18, with one boundary.

Sri Lanka Women U19 finished at 134-2 in 20 overs. Maham and Zaib-un-Nisa were the only two wicket-takers for Pakistan Women U19.

Eyman Fatima and Samiya Afsar provided Pakistan Women U19 a solid start to the chase, courtesy of a 42-run opening stand.

Rashmika Sewwandi brought an end to the partnership as she dismissed Samiya (26, 21b, 5x4s) in the last over of the powerplay.

Soon after, Maham Anees (6, 15b) was stumped off Yasanthi Herath. Eyman’s bat produced 38 from 40, with five boundaries and one maximum, before she fell victim to the Sri Lanka captain Nanayakkara.

Wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan added 17 from 36, including one four, before she was caught on Sewwandi’s bowling in the last over.

Zoofishan Ayyaz contributed an unbeaten eight from seven, as Pakistan Women U19 managed to get to 103-4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Sewwandi was the pick of Sri Lankan bowlers, accounting for two wickets. Herath and Nanayakkara returned with a wicket each.

Pakistan Women U19 next play against hosts Bangladesh Women U19 on Wednesday, 31 January.