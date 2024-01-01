James Anderson announces retirement from Test cricket

LONDON (Agencies): England’s veteran pacer James Anderson announced Saturday that he will retire from Test cricket this summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

In a statement, the ECB shared that Anderson announced his retirement via a personal statement.

“Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test,” stated Anderson in an ECB-released statement.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

“I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it.

“See you at the Test, go well.”

Notably, Anderson’s retirement came just a day after The Guardian’s report which claimed that England Test head coach Brendon McCullum flew from New Zealand to have a one-on-one discussion with Anderson regarding his future in the side.

According to the details, McCullum informed Anderson over a round of golf that he foresees the future in a build-up to the Ashes 2025-26.

James Anderson is the only pacer in history to take 700 Test wickets. He achieved the milestone during England’s fifth away Test against India, in March this year.

He is also the third in the list of players with the most Test wickets, only behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) of Sri Lanka and the late Shane Warne (708 wickets) of Australia.