Work cannot be done in Karachi without Sindh govt’s cooperation: President Alvi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said work cannot be done in Karachi without Sindh government’s cooperation

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the president said Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s stance is that that the provincial government is not cooperating with the federal government. “I will try to get the cooperation.”

He added, that he is making effort to get work started on development packages for Sindh especially Karachi. “For those packages to work, the Sindh government has to work with the federal government because work cannot be done in Karachi without the provincial government’s cooperation,” he added.