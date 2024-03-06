World Open: Judd Trump beats Ding Junhui to win title in China

SHEFFIELD (Agencies): Judd Trump thrashed Ding Junhui 10-4 to win the World Open title in China and claim his 28th ranking title.

The world number two knocked in breaks of 88, 79 and 78 on the way to opening up a 7-2 lead at the end of the first session in Yushan.

The 34-year-old started the evening session with a 130 before a 106 and 85 helped him to clinch victory.

Trump’s victory over China’s Ding gave him a fifth title of the season and the £170,000 winnings.

It took Trump’s prize money for the season to £1,061,000 and drew him level with Steve Davis on 28 title wins.

Only Ronnie O’Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36) and John Higgins (31) have more titles.

Trump also defended the World Open title, which he won the last time it was held in 2019 before a four-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.