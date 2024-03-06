Mohammad Amir says he is available for T20 World Cup selection

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir says he is available for the upcoming T20 World Cup after having “positive discussions” with Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

The left-arm fast bowler played his last T20 international against England in August 2020 before he quit international cricket, saying he was mentally tortured.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan!” the 31-year-old Amir wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

“Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan, and after discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20 WC.

“I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspiration.” Amir is the second Pakistan player who has come out of retirement and shown interest in returning to international cricket over the last two days.

On Saturday, all-rounder Imad Wasim said that he’s also available until the T20 World Cup after guiding Islamabad United to its third title in the Pakistan Super League earlier this week.

Amir also played in the PSL for Quetta Gladiators and took 10 wickets in 9 games with an economy rate of 8.41. Both cricketers have experience of playing T20 league cricket in the West Indies, which is a T20 World Cup co-host nation alongside the United States.