RAWALPINDI (INP): Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sunday said that global powers need to play imperative role in resolving the long-standing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine dispute.

While speaking at the annual event of Darbar Mohra Sharif here, she stated that the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly the tensions with Israel, reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation.

Mushaal Mullic pointed out that the Indian government was involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Israel was similarly involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine. Just like in occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine were subjected to harsh treatment, mosques were being desecrated and violence was being inflicted upon the innocent people.

India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, the unyielding resilience of the Kashmiris is often viewed as a divine blessing from Allah.

The SAPM on HRs highlighted the role of Peer Mohra Sharif in propagating the message of peace and love with Kashmir. She underlined that Islam teaches its followers to treat each other with brotherhood, empathy, altruism, sacrifice and love.

Mohra Sharif has significantly served Islam and humanity by teaching the value of setting aside personal desires to establish a connection with God.

Drawing from Islamic history, it is evident that the religion was among the pioneers in granting rights to women, encompassing property, divorce, and even business rights. This progressive stance is epitomized by Hazrat Khadijah’s business acumen, which underscores the immense power women can wield. Bibi Fatima’s life is not just a tale of struggles but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for women globally.