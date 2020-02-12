Skip to content
WUHAN (China): Medical staff receive a patient infected with the novel coronavirus at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020.
The Frontier Post
/
February 12, 2020
