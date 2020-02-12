WUHAN (China): Medical staff receive a patient infected with the novel coronavirus at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020. The temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center, with a total of 1,100 beds, started on Wednesday to admit patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus... Xinhua/ INP PHOTO

WUHAN (China): Medical staff receive a patient infected with the novel coronavirus at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020.

The Frontier Post / February 12, 2020
Posted in