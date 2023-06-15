Yaqoob Mujahid denies internal disputes within Islamic Emirate

KABUL (TOLO News): Acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid denied claims of disputes within the Islamic Emirate and said that any disputes that harm the system do not exist in the Islamic Emirate government.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Yaqoob Mujahid emphasized that reports made by international organizations concerning violations of human rights in Panjshir are untrue.

“I have worked and served for a very long time, and I myself have a lot of information in this system. There isn’t any division, opposition, confrontation, or anything else that would be detrimental for the system. This is just a process of propaganda against the system,” he added.

Referring to claims of human rights violations he said: “Where is it in Panjshir? When and how did it happen? In what form and to whom did it happen? It is only based on false reports, slander and propaganda they create and then spread. We request that what is being broadcast, as reliable institutions, should be impartial.”

The acting defense minister also mentioned US violations of Afghan airspace, saying that US has always done so.

According to Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, violating Afghanistan’s airspace is a violation of the Doha Agreement, and Washington has repeatedly violated this agreement.

“Airspace has been violated. It is still occupied by the Americans. I have explained this in the past as well,” Yaqoob Mujahid said.

In response to a question asking where Afghanistan would be in five years, the Acting Minister of Defense said he hoped for the development in the nation and the removal of challenges to education.