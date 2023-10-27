Yemen’s Houthi launches attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed an attempted attack on southern Israel on Tuesday, saying it had launched a “large batch” of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones toward Israeli targets.

The Iran-backed militia carried out the attempted assault in response to what it called “brutal Israeli-American aggression” in Gaza, the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said on the social media platform X. Mr. Sarea said the attack was the third operation conducted by the Houthis “in support of our persecuted brothers in Palestine,” and threatened further missile and drone assaults.

The Times could not independently verify the Houthi claims.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said its aerial defense system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired toward Israel “from the area of the Red Sea.” It said it had also intercepted other “aerial threats” in the area, none of which entered Israeli territory.

Yemeni analysts said the attack, despite being thwarted, demonstrated the expanding capabilities of the Houthis, an Iran-backed militia that took over the Yemeni capital, Sana, in 2014. After an unsuccessful attempt by a Saudi-led military coalition to rout it, the group now rules much of northern Yemen. It has also become an important arm of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance,” which includes the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and armed groups in Iraq.

“The Houthis stepping into the battlefield, even in a symbolic manner, sends a clear message to Israel — an unmistakable indication that a new force has emerged against it in the region,” said Ahmed Nagi, a senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group. Diversifying the source of attacks on Israel is a key strategy for the Axis of Resistance that is “designed to confound Israel and deter the broadening of its ground military operations in Gaza,” he said.

Support for the Palestinian cause and hostility toward Israel has long been a pillar of the Houthi narrative. Since the Israeli military began its bombardment of Gaza — responding to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, the Iran-backed armed group that controls Gaza — Houthi leaders have issued repeated threats to enter the fray. Last week, Abdulaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Houthi government, said the Houthis might attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

The Israeli military did not say who was behind the attacks. But a senior official in the U.S. Department of Defense, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Israeli military had intercepted missiles launched from Yemen that had a range of around 1,200 miles.

Courtesy: New York Times