Zalmay calls on COAS; discuss regional security situation, Afghan peace deal

Bilal Afridi

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS reiterated that Pakistan’s support towards peace process was a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Early on May 7, Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, said Khalilzad met with the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Doha.

“The meeting discussed the prompt release of prisoners, the beginning of inter-Afghan peace talks and the complete implementation of the agreement [between the Taliban and the U.S.],” he tweeted.

The trip comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on May 5 that the peace deal was “behind schedule” because both the Afghan government and Taliban have failed to live up to their commitments.

Progress on intra-Afghan talks has been hobbled by a political feud between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who both claim to be the leader of the country following a disputed election in September 2019.

The political deadlock comes as the Taliban have ramped up attacks in recent weeks despite a pledge to reduce violence aimed at paving the way for direct talks with Kabul, which was not a party to the U.S.-Taliban deal.