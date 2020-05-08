Major, five soldiers embrace martyrdom in Buleda

F.P. Report

BULEDA: One officer and five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as FC South Balochistan vehicle was targeted with remote controlled improvised explosive device (IED) in Buleda area near Pak-Iran border.

The vehicle war returning from patrolling in the area to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Makran. One officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom while another was injured during the incident.

The martyrs include Major Nadeem, Naik Jamshed, Lance Naik Khizar Hayat, Lance Naik Taimoor, Sepoy Nadeem and Sepoy Sajid.