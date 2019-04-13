Zardari submits reply with NAB in fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has submitted written reply with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake bank accounts case, on Saturday.

According to local news channel reports, Former president has submitted his reply to a questionnaire comprising 55 questions he was handed by the NAB during his appearance before it last month.

Upon receipt of the reply, NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi referred the same to a combined investigation team for perusal, which will examine it and submit its findings back to the director general.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not yet submitted his reply to the bureau in the case.

Earlier, on April 12, NAB had requested Islamabad High Court (IHC) to revoke interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari because he might tamper with record in the fake bank account case.

NAB submitted its reply to the IHC in a bail petition filed by the former president in the fake bank accounts’ case.

IHC earlier this extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur interim bail till April 29.

NAB in its reply said if the former president was not taken into custody, he could tamper with records in the fake bank account case.

“Zardari is not cooperating with the investigation team,” NAB complained, alleging that Zardari had fraudulently obtained Rs1.5 billion in loans for his Park Lane Company through other firms.