Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House next week: Reports

WASHINGTON (AA) : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the White House next week, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden, according to reports.

Several US media outlets reported the news, citing a US official, but did not provide an exact timeframe or further details.

The White House National Security Council did not provide a response by the time of publication.

Zelenskyy will be in New York next week to attend the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to hold several bilateral meetings including with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain deal.

Zelenskyy visited Washington in December for meetings with Biden and to address a joint session of Congress, where he thanked US lawmakers for providing his country with aid.

Biden made an announced visit to Kyiv in February, and the two last met in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

During his visit to Washington, D.C., Zelenskyy is also expected to visit Capitol Hill at a time when Biden is asking Congress to approve more than $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.